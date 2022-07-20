  • Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) speaks during a faction meeting in November. | KYODO
    Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) speaks during a faction meeting in November. | KYODO
Senior members of the Liberal Democratic Party faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to a collective leadership structure for the group, at least for now, despite earlier reports that LDP finance committee Chairman Ryu Shionoya would soon head the faction, the party's largest.

But with the powerful Abe no longer in charge following his assassination and no clear successor waiting in the wings, the caucus, which had 93 members going into the July 10 Upper House election, is experiencing internal dissent. Many believe it could lose members to rival groups, or even splinter it into new, smaller factions.

