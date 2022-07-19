The battle to succeed Boris Johnson is heating up in the U.K., with Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch vying to join Rishi Sunak in the final runoff after a vote on Monday left the race for second wide open.
Conservative Party MPs will vote for a fourth time on Tuesday in the contest to elect Johnson’s successor as party leader and U.K. prime minister, after the latest ballot left Sunak looking almost certain to make the top two. He secured 115 votes — up 14 on last week and just 5 short of the 120 he needs to clinch it.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.