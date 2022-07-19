The battle to succeed Boris Johnson is heating up in the U.K., with Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch vying to join Rishi Sunak in the final runoff after a vote on Monday left the race for second wide open.

Conservative Party MPs will vote for a fourth time on Tuesday in the contest to elect Johnson’s successor as party leader and U.K. prime minister, after the latest ballot left Sunak looking almost certain to make the top two. He secured 115 votes — up 14 on last week and just 5 short of the 120 he needs to clinch it.