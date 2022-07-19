  • Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on crime if he wins the Conservative Party's leadership race. | REUTERS
    Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on crime if he wins the Conservative Party's leadership race. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

The battle to succeed Boris Johnson is heating up in the U.K., with Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch vying to join Rishi Sunak in the final runoff after a vote on Monday left the race for second wide open.

Conservative Party MPs will vote for a fourth time on Tuesday in the contest to elect Johnson’s successor as party leader and U.K. prime minister, after the latest ballot left Sunak looking almost certain to make the top two. He secured 115 votes — up 14 on last week and just 5 short of the 120 he needs to clinch it.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,