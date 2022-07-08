British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was nothing if not tenacious. In recent weeks, he’s shrugged off a relentless series of setbacks and embarrassments — almost all of his own making.
This week the latest induced two of his most senior ministers to resign, prompting a cascade of further departures and a surge of new demands from Conservative MPs calling on Johnson to stand down. The pressure finally worked: On Thursday, Johnson announced his resignation.
