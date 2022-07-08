  • Boris Johnson was once widely liked and a formidable winner of the popular vote, but a succession of scandals, coupled with poor judgment, brought down his government. | REUTERS
    Boris Johnson was once widely liked and a formidable winner of the popular vote, but a succession of scandals, coupled with poor judgment, brought down his government. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was nothing if not tenacious. In recent weeks, he’s shrugged off a relentless series of setbacks and embarrassments — almost all of his own making.

This week the latest induced two of his most senior ministers to resign, prompting a cascade of further departures and a surge of new demands from Conservative MPs calling on Johnson to stand down. The pressure finally worked: On Thursday, Johnson announced his resignation.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,