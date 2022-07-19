The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan fell by around 1 million from a decade earlier to about 9.56 million in 2020, according to a government survey, underscoring the rapid graying of the country’s population.
The survey showed that 346 of the 1,892 municipalities in Japan had seen student numbers in the compulsory education system dwindle by more than 30% in the 10 years.
