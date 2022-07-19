  • Water levels rise sharply in the Kusu river in Hita, Oita Prefecture, as record rainfall hits the city on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Water levels rise sharply in the Kusu river in Hita, Oita Prefecture, as record rainfall hits the city on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Record torrential rain continued to fall in wide areas of southwestern Japan on Tuesday, partially disrupting public transportation and prompting local authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 480,000 people.

A spate of linear rain bands from late Monday through Tuesday morning brought record levels of rain to Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures in the Kyushu region and Yamaguchi Prefecture on the western tip of the country’s main island of Honshu, according to the Meteorological Agency.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,