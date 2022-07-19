  • Hajime Takata (left) and Naoki Tamura | KYODO
The government said Tuesday it will appoint Hajime Takata, an economist who has warned of the side effects of bold monetary easing, and Naoki Tamura, a veteran banker, as board members at the Bank of Japan.

Some market participants see the choice of Takata as foreshadowing a potential shift from its pursuit of powerful monetary easing that has continued in recent years before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida chooses a successor to BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term ends next April. Takata and Tamura will serve five-year terms starting Sunday.

