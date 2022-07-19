Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda appears more determined than ever to weather political and market pressure in pursuit of sustainable inflation.
With just months remaining of his decade-long mission to push up price gains to a consistent rate of 2%, Kuroda is in no mood to give up on stimulus and jeopardize his legacy now, according to people familiar with the matter. BOJ officials see some potential green shoots of sustainable inflation that need encouragement not elimination, the people said.
