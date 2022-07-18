Shelves at the warehouse of Food Bank Net Nishisaitama, a nonprofit group delivering food to households in financial distress in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, have become noticeably empty in recent months.
The group is just one of a rising number of food banks — organizations that deliver food collected through donations to financially struggling families and free canteens for children from low-income households — that have recently been hit by soaring prices due to the weaker yen and the war in Ukraine.
