  • Maiko Marumo, who heads Food Bank Net Nishisaitama in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, says that shelves at the food bank are increasingly bare. | KYODO
    Maiko Marumo, who heads Food Bank Net Nishisaitama in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, says that shelves at the food bank are increasingly bare. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Shelves at the warehouse of Food Bank Net Nishisaitama, a nonprofit group delivering food to households in financial distress in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, have become noticeably empty in recent months.

The group is just one of a rising number of food banks — organizations that deliver food collected through donations to financially struggling families and free canteens for children from low-income households — that have recently been hit by soaring prices due to the weaker yen and the war in Ukraine.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,