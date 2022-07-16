  • Chinese performance artist Nut Brother holds bottled polluted groundwater from Shaanxi province as part of a roaming exhibition in Beijing in 2018. | REUTERS
  • Bloomberg

One early morning after the rain in the eastern Chinese city of Zibo, two people dressed as fishermen stir dozens of giant inflatable fish and peppers in the polluted, dark-brown water of the Yueyang River, shouting, “Zibo’s hotpot fish!”

A crowd of people point, take videos and laugh at the giant “soup.” Days later, on April 1, 2021, a video of the performance was uploaded to the internet, garnering more than 10 million views. As a joke, someone posted an entry for “Zibo Hotpot Fish” on the popular city-guide dianping.com that soon became the most-liked page in the “local food” category.

