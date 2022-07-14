Tourism minister Tetsuo Saito announced Thursday that a national travel subsidy program slated to run from mid-July until the end of August has been postponed, as the nation has entered its seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But despite rapidly rising cases of the highly infectious BA.5 omicron subvariant across all 47 prefectures, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government says it will not attempt to curb social activities aside from the voluntary social distancing measures currently in place.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.