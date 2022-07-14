  • Pedestrians walk through Tokyo's Shinjuku district on June 28. | AFP-JIJI
    Pedestrians walk through Tokyo's Shinjuku district on June 28. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Tourism minister Tetsuo Saito announced Thursday that a national travel subsidy program slated to run from mid-July until the end of August has been postponed, as the nation has entered its seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But despite rapidly rising cases of the highly infectious BA.5 omicron subvariant across all 47 prefectures, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government says it will not attempt to curb social activities aside from the voluntary social distancing measures currently in place.

