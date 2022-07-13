  • Taro Kono | BLOOMBERG
Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Taro Kono tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Lower House announced Wednesday.

Kono, 59, is isolating at home, it said.

