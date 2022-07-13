More than two decades after Goldman Sachs Group first championed ‘‘Womenomics” in Japan, a basket of shares focusing on the trend is languishing, having hit an all-time relative low in the stock market last month.

The gauge of companies most exposed to rising female employment and consumption has slumped some 24% from its high last September, compared to an 10% decline in the benchmark Topix index over the same period. A heavy weighting in consumer stocks has dragged the basket lower as Japan is buffeted by fears about the reawakening of inflation in the price-sensitive nation and concerns about a slowdown in growth.