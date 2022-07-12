  • Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspect in the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leaves a police station to be sent to prosecutors in the city of Nara on Sunday. | KYODO
    Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspect in the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leaves a police station to be sent to prosecutors in the city of Nara on Sunday. | KYODO
As crowds were mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Tokyo’s Zojoji temple, the site of his funeral, on Tuesday, a slow trickle of news continued to emerge about the suspect in the deadly shooting of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Here’s what we know so far about the alleged shooter, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, and how the investigation is proceeding.

