    Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the U.N. COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who oversaw a ruthless crushing of Tamil Tiger guerrillas to end a long-running civil war and went on to become president, had been due to step down on Wednesday to appease a population angry over several tumultuous months of economic and political crisis.

He chose to do so by fleeing the country.

