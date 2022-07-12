Japan “has no doubt entered” a seventh wave of coronavirus infections — though there is currently no need for new movement restrictions, the head of a government COVID-19 panel of experts has said.
Shigeru Omi told reporters Monday that the latest increase reflects the arrival of “a new wave” and is likely fueled by the spread of the BA.5 subvariant of the omicron variant, which is said to be highly transmissible.
