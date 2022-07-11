  • The Taiwanese flag flies at half-mast at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on Monday to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters, Kyodo

Tokyo/Taipei – Vice President William Lai became Taiwan’s most senior official to visit Japan in five decades as he made a private trip to Tokyo to pay his respects on Monday following the recent killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a gunman.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said ministry officials were aware that Lai was in Japan on a private visit to pay his respects after Abe was killed on Friday.

