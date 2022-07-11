  • Voters cast ballots in Osaka for the Upper House election on Sunday. | KYODO
    Voters cast ballots in Osaka for the Upper House election on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, Jiji

  • SHARE

The fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remained fresh in voter’s minds as they headed to the polls Sunday for the House of Councilors election, but it appeared to have no significant impact on voter turnout.

Abe’s death at a campaign event generated enormous focus on the triennial election, putting politics front-of-mind for the voting public while averting attention from key issues such as cost of living pressures.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,