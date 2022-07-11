  • Incumbent Upper House lawmaker Renho bows to supporters at her office in Minato Ward, Tokyo, after securing re-election on Sunday night. | KYODO
Sunday’s Upper House election saw a record 35 seats go to women, with veteran lawmakers and new contenders of all stripes voted in.

In a race overshadowed by the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — who during his tenure pushed the slogan “a society where every woman can shine” — a record 181 women ran for the Upper House, where half of the 245 seats were up for grabs.

