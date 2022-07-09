  • An extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is handed out in Tokyo on Friday. | REUTERS
Immediately after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down on Friday morning while stumping in the city of Nara, Japanese media outlets rose to the occasion and provided up-to-the-minute news on the shocking incident throughout the day.

Yet a peculiarity remains. While much of the Western press has described the death of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister as an “assassination,” all of Japan’s major dailies ran identical headlines on their front pages on Saturday: “Former PM Abe dies after being shot.” Broadcasters such as NHK and other TV stations have done the same, seemingly avoiding the word “assassination.”

