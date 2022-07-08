  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves to people after finishing a campaign event in Kobe on Thursday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves to people after finishing a campaign event in Kobe on Thursday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Following former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination on Friday — two days before the Upper House election on Sunday — questions immediately arose about whether the vote would be held as scheduled.

After the shooting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his relevant ministers to increase security to make sure that the election will take place fairly. Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters that election campaigning will be held as scheduled Saturday “to show that (we) will not succumb to violence.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,