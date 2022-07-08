  • Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks in the city of Nara on Friday. His suspected shooter, later identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, can be seen in the background, second from right. | KYODO
Moments before he was fatally shot from behind on Friday, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was doing what he’d done for decades in politics: getting up close to the crowds and stumping for a local candidate.

As is typical in Japan, where violent crime is rare and guns are scarce, security appeared to be light on Friday morning as Abe spoke at an intersection outside the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the city of Nara.

