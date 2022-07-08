The Tokyo Family Court ruled Thursday that a Japanese woman who ran off with her children and refused to let her French husband see them has the rights to their custody, in a dispute which led French authorities to issue an international arrest warrant for the woman last year.
Though similar disputes involving Japanese citizens married to foreign nationals are not rare, the issue drew public attention after the French man, Vincent Fichot, staged a hunger strike near the National Stadium ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, to raise awareness of his situation.
