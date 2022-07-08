  • Inejiro Asanuma, head of the Japan Socialist Party, is stabbed while making a speech at a public hall in Hibiya, Tokyo, in October 1960. | KYODO
    Inejiro Asanuma, head of the Japan Socialist Party, is stabbed while making a speech at a public hall in Hibiya, Tokyo, in October 1960. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, Jiji

  • SHARE

Attacks on high-ranking politicians are rare in Japan but not without precedent. There have been a number of assassinations and assassination attempts on the country’s leaders during their time in office.

In 1921, Takashi Hara, who established Japan’s full-fledged party Cabinet system and was known as the first commoner to become the prime minister, was stabbed to death at Tokyo Station by a young railway worker. Nine years later, Prime Minister Osachi Hamaguchi was attacked by a gunman at Tokyo Station and died of his wounds the following year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,