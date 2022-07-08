Attacks on high-ranking politicians are rare in Japan but not without precedent. There have been a number of assassinations and assassination attempts on the country’s leaders during their time in office.
In 1921, Takashi Hara, who established Japan’s full-fledged party Cabinet system and was known as the first commoner to become the prime minister, was stabbed to death at Tokyo Station by a young railway worker. Nine years later, Prime Minister Osachi Hamaguchi was attacked by a gunman at Tokyo Station and died of his wounds the following year.
