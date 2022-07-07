  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Wednesday | REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday, several media outlets including the BBC reported.

Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go.

