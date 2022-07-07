  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. | UK PARLIAMENT / VIA REUTERS
Boris Johnson is desperately clinging to power after suffering an avalanche of resignations from his government that’s unprecedented in recent British political history.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng were among senior figures telling Johnson on Wednesday that his time was up, as more than 40 ministers and aides followed the example set a day earlier by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid in quitting.

