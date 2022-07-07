Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major developed and fast-growing economies faced a tough task of overcoming a divide among member states to address global challenges including food shortages posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as they started a two-day meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday.
With the members adopting different stances on Moscow’s war, there are concerns that rifts between Western countries and other participants such as China, India and the meeting’s host Indonesia would widen if some ministers walk out as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks.
