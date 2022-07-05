  • A Ukrainian tank comes off the front line for repairs in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on June 29. | TYLER HICKS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A Ukrainian tank comes off the front line for repairs in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on June 29. | TYLER HICKS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Though Russia can claim a prize with its capture of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, it is far from Moscow’s ambitious early war aims and does not deal Kyiv a decisive military blow.

The Russian assault will now switch its focus to the rest of the Donbas industrial heartland, but Kyiv will find it easier to defend fortified positions in the Donetsk region and the battles that will shape the war’s course still lie ahead, military analysts said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,