  • The Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture | KYODO
    The Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Naha – Two Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japan’s territorial waters near the Senkakus on Tuesday, a day after a Chinese naval ship was spotted near the China-claimed islands.

The Japan Coast Guard said the intrusion, the 15th this year and the first since June 23, happened around 4:35 a.m., adding that its patrol vessels ordered the two Chinese ships to exit the waters immediately.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,