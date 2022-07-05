  • A Sakhalin Energy employee stands at the Sakhalin-2 project's liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye, Russia, in 2006. | REUTERS
Major Asian buyers of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) said they had yet to receive requests to pay for supplies in Russian rubles after a senior manager at gas producer Gazprom floated a proposal to expand the payment scheme.

The proposal came just days after Russia moved to seize operations of the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant in retaliation for Western sanctions, raising supply concerns for top buyers such as Japan and South Korea.

