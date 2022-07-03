  • A Russian Navy destroyer passes between Okinawa Prefecture's Yonaguni and Iriomote Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday. | JAPAN DEFENSE MINISTRY JOINT STAFF OFFICE / VIA KYODO
Three Russian Navy vessels traveled through the 65-kilometer waterway separating Okinawa’s Yonaguni and Iriomote Islands late last week, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The announcement Saturday was the first time the ministry had revealed that Russian warships had passed through the waterway, which sits about 150 km from Taiwan, local media reported. The flotilla consisted of a destroyer, frigate and supply vessel, which all later entered the East China Sea.

