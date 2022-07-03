Three Russian Navy vessels traveled through the 65-kilometer waterway separating Okinawa’s Yonaguni and Iriomote Islands late last week, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
The announcement Saturday was the first time the ministry had revealed that Russian warships had passed through the waterway, which sits about 150 km from Taiwan, local media reported. The flotilla consisted of a destroyer, frigate and supply vessel, which all later entered the East China Sea.
