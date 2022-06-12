Singapore – Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has conveyed Tokyo’s concern to China about a number of regional security issues, including repeated Sino-Russian military flights near Japanese airspace and Beijing’s activities in the East and South China seas.
Following his first in-person meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe — held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore — Kishi told reporters on Sunday that he voiced “serious concerns” over the continuation of joint Sino-Russian military exercises around Japan, including the deployment of long-range strategic bombers, adding that Tokyo views these activities as “a demonstration against Japan.”
