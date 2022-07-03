  • A power-generating windmill turbine at a wind park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France, in 2020 | REUTERS
    A power-generating windmill turbine at a wind park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France, in 2020 | REUTERS
  • SHARE

BOSTON/LONDON – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed a gap in socially minded investing — a hands-off approach to geopolitics and human rights.

Before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Sberbank, a Kremlin-backed bank already the target of international sanctions, enjoyed higher ratings for environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks than some western lenders.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,