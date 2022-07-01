  • Promotional displays are turned off on Friday at a supermarket in Tokyo's Ota Ward as part of efforts to save electricity. | KYODO
Japanese households and businesses on Friday entered a three-month period of conserving electricity to prevent a power crunch amid a record-breaking heat wave, marking the first time in seven years that the government has made such a request.

Unusually hot weather in June has kept power demand extremely high, with supply expected to remain tight throughout the summer due to persistent heat and infrastructure issues.

