  • The proportion of items that saw price gains in Japan’s core consumer price basket climbed to 69.2% in May, the most in data going back to January 2001. | BLOOMBERG
Inflation in Japan is fast spreading to the largest share of items in two decades as the Bank of Japan waits for wage growth to accompany a rise in prices.

The proportion of items that saw price gains in Japan’s core consumer price basket climbed to 69.2% last month, the most in data going back to January 2001, according to a release from the central bank published Tuesday.

