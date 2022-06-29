Inflation in Japan is fast spreading to the largest share of items in two decades as the Bank of Japan waits for wage growth to accompany a rise in prices.
The proportion of items that saw price gains in Japan’s core consumer price basket climbed to 69.2% last month, the most in data going back to January 2001, according to a release from the central bank published Tuesday.
