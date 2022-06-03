Rising prices of daily necessities could hurt household sentiment, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday, suggesting that mounting inflationary pressure is emerging as a risk to the country’s fragile economy.
Japan’s core consumer inflation rose 2.1% year-on-year in April, exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for the first time in seven years, due largely to surging fuel and raw material costs.
