  • A participant in a Women's Day march in Tokyo in 2019 | BLOOMBERG
    A participant in a Women's Day march in Tokyo in 2019 | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its landmark 1973 decision that deemed abortion a constitutional right has reignited the controversial debate over access to the procedure in the United States.

In Japan, where abortion is relatively accessible, it is rarely a political issue like in other countries. Nonetheless, there are various issues women face if they decide to have an abortion.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,