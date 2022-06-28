When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida becomes the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO leaders summit on Wednesday, he’ll be looking to stress the need for unity in preventing China from taking the “wrong lessons” from the Ukraine war as the bloc looks to expand its footprint in the Indo-Pacific.
The Japanese leader is hoping to raise the alarm over Beijing’s economic and military assertiveness in Asia and beyond. At the NATO summit in Madrid, Kishida will find a welcoming partner with intersecting interests on the challenge posed by China.
