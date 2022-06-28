  • Group of Seven leaders, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, take their seats as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses them via video link during a working session of the G7 summit on Monday at Elmau Castle in southern Germany. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Group of Seven leaders, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, take their seats as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses them via video link during a working session of the G7 summit on Monday at Elmau Castle in southern Germany. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida becomes the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO leaders summit on Wednesday, he’ll be looking to stress the need for unity in preventing China from taking the “wrong lessons” from the Ukraine war as the bloc looks to expand its footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

The Japanese leader is hoping to raise the alarm over Beijing’s economic and military assertiveness in Asia and beyond. At the NATO summit in Madrid, Kishida will find a welcoming partner with intersecting interests on the challenge posed by China.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,