    Group of Seven leaders and European officials pose for a photo after a working dinner during the Group of Seven summit at Elmau Castle in southern Germany on Sunday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

Munich – Group of Seven leaders on Sunday looked set to tighten sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine after U.S. President Joe Biden said the group will ban Russian gold imports in a show of unity as the forum navigates the broader consequences of the prolonged war.

In a three-day summit that opened Sunday in the German mountain resort of Schloss Elmau, the leaders also launched a global infrastructure program that will access $600 billion by 2027 to counter China's Belt and Road initiative.

