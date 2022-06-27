The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized countries are in final talks on seeking a global price cap on Russian oil in its latest move to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine while planning to roll out more steps to support Kyiv, such as by using revenues from tariffs imposed on Russian products, a U.S. official said Monday.

As the war enters its fifth month and drives up energy and food prices around the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed calls for help during a virtual address to the G7 leaders in the spa resort of Schloss Elmau in Germany on the second day of their summit through Tuesday.