  • A closed McDonald's restaurant at a large shopping complex in Vladivostok, Russia, on March 19 | KYODO
    A closed McDonald's restaurant at a large shopping complex in Vladivostok, Russia, on March 19 | KYODO

  • Kyodo, BLOOMBERG

  • SHARE

Less than 3% of Japanese companies operating in Russia have decided to withdraw following its invasion of Ukraine — the lowest proportion among the Group of Seven nations, a recent survey shows.

A considerable number of Japanese companies were cautious about exiting from Russia, with many only suspending operations in the hope of resuming business in the future, the survey indicated.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,