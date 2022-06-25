  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Honiara, in the Solomon Islands, on May 26. | REUTERS
Washington – The United States, Japan, Australia, Britain and New Zealand on Friday launched a new initiative to step up engagement with Pacific island countries, as China seeks to boost economic and defense cooperation with them.

Under a mechanism named “Partners in the Blue Pacific,” the five countries said they will pursue “more effective and efficient” ways to deal with challenges such as “growing pressure on the rules-based free and open international order.”

