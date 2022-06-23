  • Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi (center right) meets with his ASEAN counterparts in Phnom Penh on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi (center right) meets with his ASEAN counterparts in Phnom Penh on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

PHNOM PENH – Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Wednesday during talks with his ASEAN counterparts that maintaining a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region is important, apparently with China’s growing maritime assertiveness in mind.

In pushing for Japan’s vision of a “free and open” Indo-Pacific, Kishi called for a regional code of conduct in the South China Sea to be “effective, substantial and consistent with international law,” his ministry said in a press release.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,