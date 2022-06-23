  • Coal is loaded onto a truck at a port in West Java, Indonesia. Japan will stop providing yen loans for the construction of coal-fired electricity plants in Indonesia and Bangladesh. | BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

Japan will stop providing yen loans for the construction of coal-fired electricity plants in Indonesia and Bangladesh, the government said Wednesday.

The policy reversal regarding the construction of the Indramayu plant in Indonesia and the Matarbari plant in Bangladesh came in response to international criticism of coal-fired power, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

