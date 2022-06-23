  • Aeon Mall Co. and other retailers are expanding loyalty point schemes to incentivize customers to make greener buying decisions. | BLOOMBERG
Japan is rewarding people who reduce their climate impact through everyday decisions like participating in ride-shares, buying energy-saving home appliances or declining single-use plastics.

The initiative is part of a wide-ranging government program to support dozens of retailers like e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. and shopping mall operator Aeon Mall Co. that are expanding loyalty point schemes to incentivize customers to make greener buying decisions.

