Japan is rewarding people who reduce their climate impact through everyday decisions like participating in ride-shares, buying energy-saving home appliances or declining single-use plastics.
The initiative is part of a wide-ranging government program to support dozens of retailers like e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. and shopping mall operator Aeon Mall Co. that are expanding loyalty point schemes to incentivize customers to make greener buying decisions.
