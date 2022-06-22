  • The first Totoro Forest area in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, acquired in 1991 by the use of donated funds | TOTORO NO FURUSATO FOUNDATION / VIA KYODO
  • AFP-Jiji

A Japanese city is launching a crowdfunding campaign to help preserve a special spot of woodland: the forest that inspired the animator of beloved movie “My Neighbor Totoro.”

The city of Tokorozawa in Saitama Prefecture plans to buy the 3.5-hectare “Totoro Forest” for ¥2.6 billion ($19 million), with crowdfunding covering just a small portion of that, a city official said.

