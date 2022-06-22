Vienna – The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki called for ridding the world of nuclear weapons amid Russia’s threats to use them in its war against Ukraine, as the first meeting of parties to a U.N. treaty prohibiting the ultimate weapons of war started Tuesday in Vienna.
The three-day meeting aims to build momentum toward the eventual elimination of such weapons. Japan, however, did not join even as an observer, despite high expectations among survivors of the atomic bombings of the two Japanese cities that it would.
