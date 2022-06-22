  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Saitama – A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.

Police stormed the premises in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, at around 3:15 a.m. and took Koji Nagakubo into custody on suspicion of confining the 22-year-old woman in a private room of the cafe so she could not escape.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,