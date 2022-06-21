South Korea on Tuesday successfully launched a domestically developed rocket and put satellites into orbit, becoming the seventh country in the world to do so and opening the door for future development of its space program under the new president.
The launch came after the country’s previous attempt failed in October when it launched its first homegrown rocket, but a dummy satellite did not go into orbit as planned after separating from the rocket.
