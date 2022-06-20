  • French President Emmanuel Macron walks out of a voting booth during the final round of the country's parliamentary elections, in Le Touquet, France, on Sunday. | POOL VIA REUTERS
PARIS – Jupiter has lost his thunder. Emmanuel Macron, whose first presidential mandate was marked by a top-down government style he compared to that of the almighty Roman god, will have to learn the art of consensus-building in the second.

Deprived of an absolute majority by voters Sunday, the French president can no longer count on parliament as a mere rubber-stamping house. Instead, he will be forced to negotiate with demanding allies and new partners with a vendetta.

