  • A concrete wall is seen collapsed on Monday following a strong quake that hit Suma, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo, STAFF REPORT

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck central Japan on Monday, a day after a magnitude 5.4 quake hit central Japan, leaving at least five people injured in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.

The quake occurred at 10:31 a.m., registering upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in the town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said.

